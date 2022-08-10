The Business of Hollywood: The Heart of Show Business podcast with Alexia Melocchi

Hollywood or Bust? Get an exclusive listen at what it takes to make it as an artist with The Heart of Show Business podcast.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There truly is no business like show business.

Alexia Melocchi knows this first hand. A staple of the entertainment industry since the mid-1990s, the Italy-born producer and her Los Angeles-based production consulting and distribution company, Little Studio Films, have had their films shown all over the world.

When the pandemic hit in 2022, and the Entertainment Industry shut down, the podcast The Heart of Show Business made its debut on the major podcast platforms and is top 3% on Listen Notes.

Information is power. From Mindset to Tactics to Implement- Alexia Melocchi and her guests deeply dive into how Hollywood truly works with inspirational and empowering interviews of Business Leaders and Creators worldwide.

From Hollywood and beyond, guest share their knowledge and engage in unique conversations on navigating Show Business and making an impact in all areas of life. Alexia also released solo episodes filled with behind-the-scenes experiences and tips for success.

“I was called to find a way to inspire, uplift, and educate in these very dark times. I had no idea how many of the best of Hollywood and beyond would say YES to come on to my Show”, says Alexia Melocchi.

After more than 60 episodes, she has featured Oscar, Tony, and Emmy-winning talent as well as best-seller authors, successful executives, and life coaches.

Some of her past guests have actors Blair Underwood, Maeve Quinlan, Craig Mc Ginlay, DeeDee Pfeiffer, directors Jim Fall, Jay Russell, David Winning, singer Ariana Savalas, Producer Vin Di Bona, Netflix writers Vlas and Charles Parlaplanides, and many more. You check it out on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, I Heart Radio, and Google Play.

“I believe in great storytelling and that every successful artist has a deep desire to express something from the heart to create a ripple effect in our society. Emotion and entertainment are closely tied together,” says Alexia Melocchi. She is, after all, a successful, self-made businesswoman who came to America as a teenager to pursue her dreams with the best partner she could find: her mother.

“Alexia is the perfect combination of veteran experience and fresh passion for everything about the industry. Her conversations both educate and entertain effortlessly. I love her perspective on things and her undying hope and realism about show biz." says one of the many 5-star reviews.

And that is precisely why her podcast, The Heart of Show Business, is so different from the rest; the passion and insight are unmatched. As a podcast host, she has a seasoned perspective of the business side of the industry. But it’s more than that. Alexia Melocchi puts her heart into it.

