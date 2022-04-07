Submit Release
NDDOT accepting applications for Township Transportation Funding Program

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), in partnership with the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute (UGPTI) at NDSU, is seeking applications for the Township Transportation Funding Program.

The NDDOT is pursuing $10 million in federal funds to match appropriated state dollars from House Bill 1015 for township transportation projects.

“Investing in townships is an integral part of keeping North Dakota moving,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “The Township Transportation Funding Program allows us to allocate funds to ensure that all areas of North Dakota have adequate connections to one another.”

Up to $20 million could be available through the Township Transportation Funding Program. The funds are primarily for projects that serve the purpose of improving or repairing corridors that move freight and other commodities to market.

Townships are encouraged to apply regardless of funding amounts requested, whether the project meets the initial project priorities, or the township anticipates approval.

Each individual project should be submitted in its own application.

Applications are due by May 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. and should be submitted electronically through the NDDOT website. Applications will be reviewed and processed by NDSU-UGPTI.  For technical assistance, please call Kenneth Steiner at 701-318-6320 or email at kenneth.steiner@ndsu.edu.

For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov/ttfp.

C O N T A C T: David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

