Bovio Rubino Service Gains New Jersey WBE Certification

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bovio Rubino Service, a Voorhees, NJ-headquartered HVAC, plumbing and electrical services company is now certified as a NJ- WBE (New Jersey Women Business Enterprise.)

A company’s requirements for certification as a WBE include a minimum majority ownership by a woman or women. The company must also be for-profit and independently owned and operated with a woman or women having management control of daily operations.

Angela Rubino Hines is Bovio Rubino’s managing partner and co-owner. She’s at the helm of South Jersey’s largest woman-owned HVAC, plumbing and electrical services company. The Voorhees native, with undergraduate and MBA degrees from Drexel University, is a graduate of Eastern High School and a married mother of two daughters.

Hines is the past president of the NJ-ACCA (new Jersey Air Conditioning Contractors Association) and one of very few women leading a significant HVAC services company with more than 50 employees and a fleet of 45 vehicles. She describes her leadership style as fair with high standards. She leads with authority and her mostly male employees respect her. Many employees have worked for her family for more than 10 years, several for more than 20 years.

Aspirations of expanding the firm’s predominantly residential business into commercial markets was the inspiration behind Bovio Rubino’s WBE certification, according to Hines.

About Bovio Rubino Service

Bovio Rubino Service has been family-owned and professionally operated since 1974, providing heating, cooling, and other HVAC products and services to the South Jersey area—including installation, maintenance, and repair. Bovio Rubino Service has a promise to treat all of its customers like family while providing value-added home comfort products and services. Bovio Rubino will satisfy the needs of its customers through highly-qualified technicians, always striving to do what is right with unequaled passion.