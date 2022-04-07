The Edge Group announces Nick Scarane as new President

Nick Scarane, new President of The Edge Group

The Edge Group is excited to announce the appointment of Nick Scarane to President of the company

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group is excited to announce the appointment of Nick Scarane to President of the company. In his new role, Nick will have primary responsibility for the successful execution of Edge’s mission in serving its members and suppliers. Working in close conjunction with the Board of Directors of Edge Marketing and Procurement, Nick will lead the Edge Team in providing programs and services designed to strategically grow its partners’ businesses and market share.

With this change, Ron Meyers will become Chairman of Edge and transition away from day-to-day operations. Ron will continue to be involved in Edge, focusing on goals that support the vision of the group. He will also continue to work with the Board of Directors and the Edge Team providing guidance to help ensure that Edge continues successfully for years to come.

Ron adds, “Nick’s integrity, drive and product knowledge make him the perfect person to lead the Edge program. With his background, Nick has intimate knowledge in both the manufacturer and distributor communities which will add benefit to all the stakeholders of the group. We are very fortunate to have someone of Nick’s caliber to lead Edge into its next phase of growth.”

Nick joined Edge in 2019 as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In the past three years, he has made a significant impact on the growth of Edge through his leadership of the sales team. With his extensive knowledge of distribution and proven success of employing creative strategies to grow business, Nick has proven to be a great asset to the group. Nick’s business philosophy is to always try to innovate to meet the needs of our partners and strive to improve so Edge can continue to move forward.

Prior to Edge, Nick had 35 years of leadership experience in the low voltage wholesale distribution industry. Nick held multiple leadership positions at eDist Security eventually becoming President and helping eDist become one of the fastest growing multimillion dollar independent distributors in the industry. In 2013, eDist joined The Edge Group and within a year became one of its top members.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company,” said Nick. “We have an exceptionally talented team at The Edge Group that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our value-add services in new diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities for our distributor members and preferred suppliers. I believe our mission and vision will enable The Edge Group to be an even stronger, integral force in the industries we serve.”

Melissa Sealy will continue to be the COO of Edge and work alongside of Nick to ensure that the operations of the Edge Group continue smoothly. With the other members of Edge’s leadership team solidly in place, the group can anticipate a seamless transition that will continue to deliver and exceed on member and supplier expectations.

The Edge Group, founded in 1990, is a distributor-owned buying and marketing group with the strength, inventory, and sales equivalent to those of national distributors with more than $1.2 billion in annual buying power. The group has over 1200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada representing more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Learn more at: http://www.edge-group.com.