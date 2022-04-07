Rhythm Communications, LLC is Growing
Marketing & Public Relations Firm is expanding its team and client roster in 2022
"ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhythm Communications, LLC continues to progress by experiencing internal and sales growth in the past year despite the pandemic's effects on the marketing and public relations industries. Under the leadership and creativity of the CMO Amy Parrish, Rhythm recently received recognition in the Expertise list 'Best PR Firms of Atlanta' and has hired full-time and part-time team members:
— CMO Amy Parrish
- Phil Hudson - Media Relations Manager
- Matty Ryan – Designer
- Minah Thomas - Assistant Account Executive
- Carol Xu - Intern, Emory University
In Q1 2022 alone, the firm has aided in the execution of five major events and campaigns for its client roster that includes, but not limited to:
- Caring for Others’ International Poverty Forum at Porsche Headquarters featuring Amy Grant, Deion Sanders, and Tim Tebow
- Nappy Roots 20th Anniversary; Brewery, Atlantucky, Grand Opening events in Atlanta, GA
- Trulieve’s Education & Listening Tour, Kickoff event in Adel, GA
- Yvng Homie’s “Yvng Forever” Dance Studio Grand Opening in Bowling Green, KY and his sponsorship campaign with TD Bank
- Payton Warrick Foundation Pro-Football Celebrity Bowling Tournament with Peter Warrick
“I’m immensely proud of the growth Rhythm has experienced in the past few months by growing most of our existing client business while adding some new accounts. I’m honored to deliver for our clients with such a smart, creative and hard-working team,” said Parrish. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our firm.”
In addition, Rhythm Communications has secured relationships with new clients that are unique and up-and-coming in their respective fields. Rhythm has added clients including:
- LifeTagger
- Cellebration Life Sciences
- Fit for a Queen
“At this pace, the firm should exceed the previous year’s success and will be expanding the team further in the coming months,” said Parrish. “With continued successes in public relations, social media, content marketing, event management, and more, Rhythm is set to have one of our most successful years-to-date in 2022.”
For more information about Rhythm Communications, the company’s objectives, services, clients, or news please visit https://rhythmcommunications.com.
