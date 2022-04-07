RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K Set to Tackle Child Abuse
Annual Del Ray RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K, on September 25, Benefits Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) of Northern Virginia: Hosted by Ironistic.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the 14th annual RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K. The race will take off in Del Ray, Alexandria, on September 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The 5K event has quickly become a community tradition, with all proceeds benefiting select Alexandria-based charities.
This year, RUN! GEEK! RUN! will support Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) of Northern Virginia. SCAN is the only region-wide organization focused solely on preventing child abuse and neglect across Northern Virginia. They provide a voice for children in the court system, support when parents need it most, and make child abuse prevention a community priority. “Alexandria’s youth need us now more than ever,” said Leah Fraley, Executive Director of SCAN. “We’re so grateful to be the beneficiary of this year’s event and to have partners like Ironistic dedicated to bringing support to child abuse prevention in our community.”
Hosting this 5K run once again is Ironistic. Ironistic is an Alexandria-based digital development and marketing agency that has long been involved with RUN! GEEK! RUN! and is committed to supporting their community whenever and wherever they can.
Local and national businesses that want to be part of something bigger in their community can support RUN! GEEK! RUN! through sponsorship, or form a team and get employees involved. Race sponsors can choose from four levels of participation and promotion. For local firms, this is a chance to give back, pay it forward, and have a little fun. Our 2022 Sponsors thus far are: Axis Research, HudsonLake, The Harvey Group, F.T. Valley Farm, W2 Communications, and Alpha Graphics.
Race director and Ironistic Co-Founder, Rita Foss commented, "Our RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K has always been a blend of health and wellness, technology, and giving back to the community, and this year we couldn't be more proud than to center our support around SCAN. Their positive impact on the children in our area has been nothing short of life-saving, and we're happy to contribute to their success."
The 5K race is a USATF-certified course, beginning and ending at the south end of Alexandria’s Main Line Boulevard. Awards are handed out to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as the top three male and female finishers in 5-year age group categories. The top three Corporate and Community Teams also receive awards.
Participants can join the official RUN! GEEK! RUN! mascot team, Team Eugene; create their own team; or run/walk solo! Visit RunGeekRun.org for race details, course information, and online registration today!
About RUN! GEEK! RUN!
RUN! GEEK! RUN! organizes a 5K run/walk each year benefiting a different Alexandria-based non-profit and improving the overall wellness of the Alexandria Community. Their goals are to provide support; to increase awareness and reach for the chosen non-profit; to encourage the community to come together for a common cause, by participating, volunteering, and/or sponsoring the annual event; to offer fun opportunities for community service hours required by many schools and civic organizations; and to create a friendly and welcoming, health- conscience environment to improve the overall wellness of the Alexandria community. Contact RUN! GEEK! RUN! via our website: https://rungeekrun.org/contact-us/.
About Ironistic
Ironistic is a full-service, digital agency. With decades of industry experience under its belt, Ironistic delivers innovative website development services and effective marketing solutions to companies of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic’s services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, online marketing and search engine optimization, and web hosting and maintenance. Contact Ironistic via our website or by calling (703) 829-0809.
