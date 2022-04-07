Zing! CellCore Launches Natural Energy Support Product, BC-ATP
New All-Natural Health Product Supports Mitochondrial Function in Cells and Overall Energy*
Nowadays, people are constantly on the lookout for ways to get more energy. But past middle school biology, most forget about mitochondria.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences just released a new, all-natural product called BC-ATP to facilitate energy production by supporting mitochondrial function.* Through providing necessary nutrients and energized particles, this product supports the body’s natural ability to produce energy.*
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “Nowadays, people are constantly on the lookout for ways to get more energy. But past middle school biology, most forget about mitochondria. These little batteries produce ATP, which is the fuel for all basic cellular functions. Without a proper amount of it, life can just be ‘meh.’ That’s why here at CellCore, we put so much emphasis on mitochondrial health. It’s the core of our health and longevity.”
As part of their efforts to focus on mitochondrial health and energy, CellCore has released a new energy formulation: BC-ATP.* This product offers nutrients needed to support the mitochondria, which in turn can help individuals experience increased cognitive function, mental clarity and focus, and sustained physical energy.*
Dr. Todd Watts, CEO and co-founder of CellCore, explains, “The carbon-based polyelectrolytes in BC-ATP help recharge depleted mineral concentrations.* These concentrations support the ATP cycle in being at peak efficiency.* Alongside this, these carbons assist in the body’s natural detoxification processes, help with balancing the gut microbiome, promote cellular renewal, and support immune health.*”
Dr. Jay adds, “We believe this product can change lives, and we are very excited to provide it to practitioners and individuals around the world. We started this company with the vision of ‘creating solutions that work,’ and BC-ATP is exactly that. BC-ATP will be CellCore’s most powerful formulation ever for supporting and optimizing mitochondrial function.* This is the kind of solution that can be a game-changer in people’s lives!”
You can learn more about BC-ATP on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
