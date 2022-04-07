Jenny Gilcrest and Mindi Huebner Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Jenny Gilcrest, founding member and VP of Marketing for Skout’s Honor Mindi Huebner, Intuitive Mindset Mastery Coach, NLP practitioner Candice Georgiadis

Everyone should have an emotional support animal! I have seen this change lives and company culture first hand. It actually makes a difference! Bring your pets to work!” — Jenny Gilcrest, founding member & VP of Marketing for Skout’s Honor

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The beauty of working in the pet industry is that pet parents today are more in tune with their pets’ overall well-being than ever before — and better yet, they are actively seeking natural alternatives to traditional medicated options. Our company is known for seeking out and developing the latest technologies that have performed well on the human side — and seeing how they can play out and benefit the lives of pets (animals) and also the people who love them. Our patent-pending topical probiotic grooming and wellness skin care items for pets are the first of their kind to offer a natural, non-medicated approach to treating pets’ most common skin issues (like itching, odor, shedding, hot spots, etc.). The most amazing thing about this to me is that we are effectively offering a holistic and preventative approach for pet parents who are sick of treating their pets with antibiotics and daily medications. Our goal is to offer a better way of life for pets and their people and we’re doing that through the products we make — which feels really good.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Be kind. It’s easy to get angry and frustrated with what’s happening in the world and in day to day situations. You never know what other people are going through and the simple act of being kind to each other can really make a positive difference and support a collective well-being.

Pay attention to how your mind and body reacts to certain foods, environments and even people! Our natural instincts are a powerful thing and too often overlooked or pushed aside.

Do one thing every day — no matter how small — that makes you feel alive in your body. Whether it’s a short walk, deep breathing, a hot bath, stretching, etc.

Surround yourself with people and things that make you feel happy.

Find a career/company/role that matters beyond just a paycheck.

The full interview is available here

Mindi Huebner, Intuitive Mindset Mastery Coach, NLP practitioner

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

There are a few key things that leaders can do to create a great work culture:

Focus on communication: Make sure you keep the lines of communication open with your team, encourage and honor feedback. This helps create a more open and collaborative environment.

Promote teamwork: Encourage your team to work together and support one another. Create a sense of community and teamwork.

Celebrate success: Celebrate victories and successes as a team to build morale and encourage collaboration.

Be positive: Be positive and cultivate empowered energy, this will set the tone for your team.

Be flexible: Be willing to adjust and adapt as needed in order to ensure that the work culture is constantly evolving and improving.

Creating a great work culture takes some time and effort, but it’s so worth the outcome.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

ATOMIC HABITS by James Clear! Yes, that’s in all caps, and yes I’m shouting it. It gave me a perspective on achievement that rocked my world. I no longer think in terms of just a goal or outcome, I now find the process to embody the person who…I don’t want to read one book, I want to be a reader. I re-read it every year and reference it constantly. I have rewired my brain to think: habit — process — identity for everything. I love to ask myself and my clients, “Who are you being and who do you want to be?” Run, don’t walk, and get your copy TODAY.

How would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

The state of being mindful is the act of being aware and present in the moment. It is about paying attention to what is happening around you and within you, without judgment. [...]

Complete reading the interview here

