Global Reinsurance Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 17.34% during the Forecast Period (2022 – 2030)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports state that the reinsurance market today are nearly one-tenth of actual insurance market worldwide. This is majorly because that reinsurance plays a significant role towards optimization of capitals along with supporting the solvency and enhancing efficiency of insurance risk transfer. Owing to changing market conditions, insurers have been facing multiple challenges and hence, the newest reinsurance solutions prove to be as a blessing in disguise for the market. Despite reinsurance being part of the traditional insurance market for more than 100 years, the reinsurance market is forecasted to see tremendous growth over the forecast period.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic had an indirect impact on the reinsurance market. According to the experts, the demand for reinsurance solutions have gone up massively in certain regions in last few years as insurers are keen on managing their exposures. On the other hand, in few regions the demand has also slumped where federal governments were involved. Major reason why demand for reinsurance has gone up is the existing volatility due to the pandemic as insurers are intending to safeguard their books. Another reason that contributes towards the growth of the reinsurance market is that insurers are looking to distribute risk. The surging demand has already caused a spike in the prices of reinsurance.
Meanwhile, the growth of the reinsurance market is being hindered due to couple of issues. One of them is lack of awareness among insurance companies. Similarly, owing to the pandemic, several industries have incurred huge losses, though claims in few segments like motor insurance have gone down. And this is why insurers are not keen on buying reinsurance. It is also being said by industry experts that leading insurance companies are confused in terms of the actual impact of coronavirus pandemic on the reinsurance market. Customized or tailor-made solutions are rapidly becoming majority of insurers’ favourite, mainly because these solutions solve actual problems faced by them. Additionally, these solutions automatically optimize costs as one doesn’t have to pay for something which is irrelevant.
To adopt to the changing economic conditions, many insurers are turning towards utilization of different types of reinsurances in an attempt to purchase protection and distribution of risk, increase capital etc. Of all the reinsurance types, facultative type makes most of the money for the reinsurance market and is forecasted to continue doing same in coming few years. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in terms of CAGR during the forecast years in the global reinsurance market. The region has witnessed maximum penetration of reinsurance, especially in countries like China, Japan and India. By use of reinsurance, developing economies can easily manage risk related to uncertainties, and also can improve their own financial stability.
Some of the major players operating in the global reinsurance market are listed below:
• Berkshire Hathaway Life
• Everest Re Group Ltd.
• General Insurance Corporation of India
• Great West Lifeco
• Hannover Ruck S.E.
• Korean Reinsurance Company
• Mapfre
• Munich RE
• PartnerRe Ltd.
• Reinsurance Group of America Inc.,
• RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.,
• SCOR S.E.
• Swiss Re Group
• Transatlantic Reinsurance Company
• XL Bermuda Ltd
• Other Market Participants
Global Reinsurance Market Segmentation
The reinsurance market has been segmented by reinsurance type, by offering, by application, by region which are further classified into respective countries:
Global Reinsurance Market Reinsurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Treaty
• Facultative
Global Reinsurance Market Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Standard Solutions
• Customised/ Tailored Solutions
Global Reinsurance Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Property & Casualty
o Credit & Surely
o Engineering
o Aviation
o Marine
o Agriculture
o Motor & Worker’s Compensation
o Liability
o Cyber
o Others
• Life & Health
Global Reinsurance Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Our 402+ Pages Report titled, “Global Reinsurance Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2030”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2030)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2020
o Base Year: 2021
o Forecast Years: 2022 – 2030
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends)
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Global Reinsurance Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
o R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis, and business strategies
• Region-specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, and other languages.
