The Space Force Association looks forward to collaborating with AFA in supporting our Guardians
Col. USAF (ret.) Bill Woolf a space weapons officer who supported operations in OIF and OEF and President and Founder of the SFA.
We look forward to working with the Air & Space Forces Association and other organizations that support our guardians. We are very excited about the prospect of collaboration with the AFA.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Force Association announced it is changing its name to the Air and Space Forces Association. They will keep the acronym AFA. The SFA will continue to look for collaboration opportunities with all other professional organizations that support SFA's sole mission and vision of supporting and advocating for a strong United States Space Force, its Guardians, and their families.
— Bill Woolf, (Col. USAF Ret.) President/Founder SFA
The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association and the only organization dedicated 100% to the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration.
Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
