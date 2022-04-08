The Space Force Association looks forward to collaborating with AFA in supporting our Guardians

Col. USAF (ret.) Bill Woolf a space weapons officer who supported operations in OIF and OEF and President and Founder of the SFA.

Lt. General USAF (ret.) Bruce Wright (left), AFA President and Col. USAF (ret.) Bill Woolf (right), SFA President posed for a photo during AFA Air, Space, Cyberspace Symposium last September.

We look forward to working with the Air & Space Forces Association and other organizations that support our guardians. We are very excited about the prospect of collaboration with the AFA.”
— Bill Woolf, (Col. USAF Ret.) President/Founder SFA
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Force Association announced it is changing its name to the Air and Space Forces Association. They will keep the acronym AFA. The SFA will continue to look for collaboration opportunities with all other professional organizations that support SFA's sole mission and vision of supporting and advocating for a strong United States Space Force, its Guardians, and their families.

The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association and the only organization dedicated 100% to the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration.

Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Join the Space Force Assocation

You just read:

The Space Force Association looks forward to collaborating with AFA in supporting our Guardians

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969 rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

U.S. Space Force Association

More From This Author
The Space Force Association looks forward to collaborating with AFA in supporting our Guardians
The Space Force Association welcomes its newest members to the SFA National Executive Committee and Regional Teams
Applications are open for the Space Force Association Future Space Professionals Scholarship
View All Stories From This Author