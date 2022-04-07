Global Injectable Microscopic Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.89% over the forecast period
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Injectable Microscopic Robots Market Report by Absolute Markets Insights is a comprehensive study about top companies, revenue share, data streams, ongoing deals, purchases and dealer volume. The report includes corrective market classifications, application definitions, and a sincere market overview. The Injectable Microscopic Robots market is based on specific parameters that aims to dictate proven facts to professionals who are looking to upgrade their current market aspects. In terms of revenue, global injectable microscopic robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.89% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of global injectable microscopic robots market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.
Some of key players operating in the global injectable microscopic robots market are Bionaut Labs, Merck KGaA, Ginkgo Bioworks, amongst others.
The medicine and healthcare sector has seen significant advancements in the last 25 years. Individuals have immensely benefited from technologies such as MRI, CT and X-ray, amongst others. Both in diagnostics and treatments, the medicine industry has seen a considerable investment from both private and public entities. The field of robotics is slowly being adopted in medicine, especially for applications such as surgery and imaging, amongst others. Medical nano robots have already been deployed for imaging and drug delivery purposes. However, researchers and medical professionals are closely monitoring the progress of a major solution which has the ability to provide targeted delivery for drugs, tumour removal and acute imaging in areas which can't be accessed by the current technology. This solution is referred to as injectable microscopic robotics. Microscopic robots can be injected into the human body, regardless of the age of the person, and can be manoeuvred to reach the specific destination for various applications. The growing demand for accurate drug delivery and tumour removal, coupled with compact medical imaging, is expected to propel the growth of the injectable microscopic robots market in the coming years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected business operations, as well as individual lifestyles, across the globe. Despite the roll out of the coronavirus in almost all countries, individuals are still being affected by viral mutations, and comorbid individuals are feeling the brunt of the virus. Scientists are increasingly focussing on the treatment of COVID-19 patients who have other ailments like cancer, diabetes, hypertension and cardiac issues, amongst others. Injectable robots are expected to assist the medical professionals in medical diagnosis of various complications, and can also used for delivery of drugs for therapeutics to the required location with greater accuracy. Hence, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global injectable microscopic robots market.
Global Injectable Microscopic Robots Market:
By Type
• Bacteria-based
• Magnetically Guided
• Probe-based
By Application
• Medical Surgery
• Neurosurgery
• Oncology
• Dentistry
• Drug Delivery
• Tumour Removal
• Real-Time Imaging
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
