Luxury real estate and innovations: where are we

Within a positive and potential market context, technology is still the fundamental driver for luxury real estate: here is 221, the leading luxury marketplaceLAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People with personal assets exceeding $ 5 million in the world reached 3.6 million in 2021, with a growth of 19.8% on 2020, which in turn had seen this figure grow by only 2.2% compared to 2019 (source: Forbes).
The Luxury real estate sector, which had suffered a setback due to the Pandemic, has quickly recovered and, in 2022, 67% of HNIs are ready to make investments in luxury real estate (source: Luxury Housing Outlook). Of 76% of survey respondents who said they were interested in buying property, 89% were eager to invest in residential real estate, while 11% wanted to buy commercial properties. Around 31% of HNIs believe it is an appropriate time to invest in the residential property segment as the sector is expected to resume price escalation within the second half of the year. Although prices have stagnated for the past 18 months, improving market sentiments due to rising demand will soon affect prices.
The Luxury Real Estate sector, however, suffers from an age-old scarcity in the offer as well as various difficulties on the part of real estate agents in finding new properties and new leads.
Once again, technology is driving the change. Digital transformation not only accelerates, scales, integrates supply / demand processes but supports agents in consulting work, in approaching prospect research and in lead management: machine learning and artificial intelligence profile people, trends, suggest scores of "relevance of risk” by geographic area and store large volumes of data in compliance with user privacy and safety regulations. In this scenario moves 221 (https://www.221list.com/), the most exclusive luxury marketplace in the world.
“Most companies leave the sales sector in the hands of some agents who simply publish the properties on social media hoping to obtain the sale of the same. - says Cassiano Sabatini - Co-founder and COO at 221. - Often many agencies, despite having a large independent sales force, miss out on a significant amount of business opportunities, preferring not to use a Collaboration Marketing process. Finally, companies encounter various issues regarding trust between agents, which can lead to the decay of a brand and the lack of consistent marketing efforts. A true and lasting collaboration must include the right tools and processes, which allow a real collaboration between real estate agents. "
221 raised in a short time a real estate portfolio shared by agents worth over a trillion dollars. High spending individuals, institutional investors, real estate agencies and agents interact, communicate, generate leads and share referrals, as well as manage and complete transactions within a single global marketplace.
221 therefore not only connects buyers, sellers and renters with real estate professionals, but also provides a complete service platform that manages, facilitates and accelerates the closing of sales, using technologies such as instant property valuation and instant reservation e-commerce, digital signature, cryptocurrencies, Blockchain and KYC and AML Technology.
“We transform how real estate is marketed, bought & sold - concludes Mr. Sabatini - 221 empowers agents from start to finish with innovative digital tools and customized marketing strategies to drive their businesses bigger and faster. With the support of our innovative technology, in-house marketing and international network, 221 enables you to stay connected, run and manage your business from anywhere”.
