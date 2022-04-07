Construction to Begin on S.D. Highway 50 between Tyndall and Tabor

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Sam Caba at 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin Monday, April 18, 2022, on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 50 between Tyndall and Tabor.

Work on the project will include cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, turn lane construction at 419th Avenue and 306th Street, and pipe culvert repair.

The turn lane construction portion of the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18, 2022, and completed by June 6, 2022.

Cold milling and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, 2022.

During turn lane reconstruction, cold milling, and asphalt paving operations, traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect traffic delays during these times.

The contractor on the $4.7 million project is Spencer Quarries, Inc. of Mitchell, South Dakota. The overall completion date for the Highway 50 project is Nov. 4, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

- 30 -