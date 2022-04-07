Industry Assessment of the Cosmetic Ingredients Market Forecast with Top Key Players, Applications and Segmentation
Global cosmetic ingredients market is growing at a CAGR of 9.89% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Analysis To 2030″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The Cosmetic Ingredients market report aims to provide an overview of the Cosmetic Ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Cosmetic Ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cosmetic Ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The history of cosmetics industry can be tracked back to time as early as Egyptian, Greek, and Roman eras and since then this market is growing at a steady pace. Over the years, the cosmetics industry has incredibly become competitive, wherein quality, safety and efficiency is of utmost importance. Owing to this there is a rising need among market participants to release newer products that offer higher dependence on new and better ingredients, which offer more sustainability. Cosmetics are made from a combination of ingredients, which may or may not have a positive impact on one’s health and skin. These ingredients are used to give cosmetics specific properties. Few of cosmetic ingredients include water, allergens, alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, oleochemical and diethanolamine amongst others. With the rising global demand for cosmetic products, the cosmetic ingredients market is evolving and more ecological ingredients are being opted for the formulation of cosmetics.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=908
The skincare category accounted for the highest market share in 2020 in the global cosmetic ingredients market. This growth is attributed to the demand for major focus on skincare-based M&A activities and growing ageing population. For instance, in last two decades Unilever has constantly been a part of a number of skincare acquisitions such as Dollar Shave Club, Murad Skincare, Kate Somerville Skincare, Dermalogica and REN Skincare. On the other hand, South Korea is now considered as the leader under the skincare products category with major brands such as Tony Moly and Too Cool, whereas well established regional brands namely kao, Shiseido, Amorepacific of Korea and Kose of Japan along with local brands like Godrej in India and Shanghai Jahwa in China are growing at a faster rate than their global peers. Skincare range such as anti-aging and firming lotions, night creams and formulations, skin brightener’s and cleansers amongst others are gaining more traction and it has been observed that consumer spending is more across various skincare products.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period in the global cosmetic ingredients market. Asian region is rich in natural resources that are used in cosmetics as ingredients, thus the cost of obtaining the raw materials is very low as compared to other regions. Furthermore, there are various companies that are expanding/shifting their manufacturing base to Asia, inorder to cater to the growing demand of cosmetics in these regions. Another factor that offers competitive edge to market participants in this region is the low cost of labour, enabling them in offering economically priced products. Latin America is expected to account for the second position in terms of growth rate in the global cosmetic ingredients market.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=908
Key Players operating in the global cosmetic ingredients market:
• Ashland
• BASF SE
• Clariant
• Croda International Plc
• Dow
• DSM
• Evonik Industries AG
• Momentive
• Roquette Frères
• Solvay
• Symrise
• The Lubrizol Corporation and Wacker Chemie
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market
By Ingredient Type
• Water
• Emulsifier and Stabilizer
• Surfactants
• Allergens
• Botanical Extracts
• Alpha Hydroxy Acids
• Beta Hydroxy Acids
• Oleochemical
• Diethanolamine
• Latex and Parabens
• Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)
• Others
By Application
• Skincare
• Haircare
• Face care
• Personal care
• Oral Care
• Baby Care
• Others
By Sales Channel
• Direct
• Indirect
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Cosmetic Ingredients Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=908
Top Reports:
Smart Pills Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Smart-Pills-Market-2020-2028-787
Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Non-contact-Infrared-Thermometer-2020---2028-789
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn