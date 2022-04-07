Submit Release
On National Beer Day, NoMa BID Joins with 7 DC Brew Pubs to Announce Launch of Metropolitan Beer Trail

This is the logo for the Metropolitan Beer Trail

The Metropolitan Beer Trail links the 7 brew pubs in Washington, DC near the Metropolitan Branch Trail

DC's First Ale Trail, the Metropolitan Beer Trail, to Launch May 14th

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 7 is National Beer Day, and the NoMa Business Improvement District (NoMa BID) is marking the occasion by announcing the upcoming launch of the Metropolitan Beer Trail.

The Metropolitan Beer Trail links seven (7) of Washington, DC's most popular brew pubs and bars:

- Metrobar
- Red Bear Brewing Co.
- Right Proper Brewing Company
- City-State Brewing Co.
- Dew Drop Inn
- Wunder Garten
- The Eleanor

Each location is walkable or bikeable from the Metropolitan Branch Trail, which stretches from Union Station northward through the neighborhoods of NoMa, Eckington, and Brookland.

"From fruity to frothy, heady to hoppy, the seven Metropolitan Beer Trail bars and breweries offer the perfect brew to meet your tastes. Plan to 'hop' around to all seven participating locations starting May 14th while enjoying the outdoors and all that the Metropolitan Branch Trail has to offer," said Maura Brophy, President & CEO of the NoMa BID.

To be ready to begin your journey, pre-register now at MetropolitanBeerTrail.com to download your FREE digital passport. The first 300 people to check in at all seven bars and breweries will receive a FREE Metropolitan Beer Trail t-shirt.

Follow the hashtag #DrinkMBT on Instagram and Twitter for updates and information on special events happening on opening weekend!

Introducing DC's First Ale Trail, the Metropolitan Beer Trail

