GUARDIAN ANGELS MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS TO HOLD CAREER DAY
Several positions open for those that love dogs, and are passionate about helping others .WILLISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs will host its first ever Career Day at its Headquarters in Williston, Florida on April 23, 2022.
Due to rapid growth, Guardian Angels will be interviewing for several positions including:
o Veterinarian
o Service Dog Trainers
o Veterinary Technicians
o Recipient Relations Specialist
o Dog Care Specialists
o Veterinary Assistant
Please join us for a day of networking and interviews. Pre-registration is required, and interview schedules will be set in advance of the event. We are looking for people with a passion to help others, and a love of dogs. Please visit: https://www.medicalservicedogs.org/applications/career-day/ to learn more and register to attend.
About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 Based in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTS, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states, and with your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit our website at: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org to get involved or learn more.
###
Hailey Schaub
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
+1 352-441-4792
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn