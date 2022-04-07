Discover the Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Forecast to 2022-2030: Know the Trends Along with SWOT Analysis
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 15.76% over the Forecast Period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare diseases, often known as orphan diseases, are a range of disorders that affect a small fraction of the population and usually show in childhood, but they can also grow in adults via a chronic phase. A rare disease is defined in the United States as a disorder that affects fewer than 200,000 persons in the country. Congress established this definition in the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. Rare diseases became known as orphan diseases since drug companies were unwilling to accept them in order to create treatments. The Orphan Drug Law made financial incentives to encourage pharmaceutical companies to explore new treatments for rare diseases. In the United States, about 7,000 rare diseases affected more than 30 million individuals. Many rare diseases are deadly, and the majority of them have no treatment. Hundreds of medications for rare diseases have been approved by the FDA, yet the majority of rare diseases do not have FDA-approved treatments. To support the development of rare disease products, the FDA collaborated with numerous individuals and organizations, including patients, caregivers, and drug and device manufacturers. The growing prevalence of rare diseases, aging population, and initiatives by market players are the key factors driving the rare disease treatment market growth over the forecast period.
Rising government assistance, raising awareness among people and social groups, and an increase in research incentives due to the prevalence of non-profit organizations that promote health to cure rare diseases are factors contributing to the rare disease treatment market's growth over the forecast period.
COVID-19, caused by a coronavirus strain known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, has spread over the world, threatening the health of billions of people. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges to all populations throughout the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rare or orphan disease affects less than 5 persons out of every 10,000. It is estimated that there are 5000–8000 (rare diseases) RDs impacting 400 million individuals worldwide, or around one in every 15 people (6.67 percent). During the epidemic, patient organizations were forced to broaden their scope of services, which included everything from providing personal protective equipment and arranging medication to providing psycho-social/mental health care. As a result of these factors, the worldwide rare disease treatment market is growing to cover the patient pool of rare chronic diseases.
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights
• In terms of therapeutic indication, the genetic disorder segment registered a sizable market share in 2021. There are numerous causes of rare diseases. The vast majority are assumed to be genetic in nature, resulting from alterations in genes or chromosomes. In some circumstances, disease-causing genetic alterations are passed down through generations. In other circumstances, they appear random in a person who is the first in their family to be diagnosed.
• By route of administration, the oral segment held a significant share in the rare disease treatment market in 2021 owing to the growing development of oral-based medication from the major players for rare diseases. For instance, In February 2022, Oakrum Pharma, LLC, in collaboration with ANI Pharmaceuticals, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic form of Cystadane1 (betaine anhydrous for oral solution) Powder and given Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity for 180 days. Cystadane is a registered brand of Recordati Rare Diseases Inc.
• Hospitals and clinics captured the largest revenue by end-user in 2021, as hospitals are the primary point of care for treatment. Furthermore, hospitals provide greater care to their patients, and treatment costs are often reimbursed, which drives adoption.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the rare disease treatment market over the forecast period. Some of the major developing economies such as China, and India contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing aging population and rapidly increasing cases of rare diseases. The field of rare diseases is complex, heterogeneous, and constantly evolving, with a lack of medical and scientific knowledge. In India, approximately 450 rare diseases have been documented. Furthermore, the government and healthcare institutions are heavily investing in healthcare infrastructure in order to have access to high-tech techniques for rare diseases.
Competitors:
List of Key Players of Global Rare Disease Treatment Market are Mentioned Below:
• AbbVie Inc.
• Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
• Amgen Inc.
• AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH
• AstraZeneca
• Bayer AG
• CELGENE CORPORATION
• CSL
• Eisai Co., Ltd.
• Janssen Research & Development, LLC
• Novartis AG
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Pfizer Inc.
• Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.
• RECORDATI S.p.A.
• Sanofi
• Shire
• Other Market Participants
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Segmentation
• By Application
o Adults
o Children
• By Route of Administration
o Oral
o Injectable
• By Indication
o Hematology
o Oncology
o Musculoskeletal
o Genetic Disorder
o Envenomation
o Cardiology & Pulmonology
o Endocrinology
o Metabolic Disorders
o Neurologic diseases
o Infectious Diseases
o Immunodeficiency
o Inherited disorder
o Cushing’s disease and Cushing syndrome
o Others
• By End-User
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Specialty centers
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
