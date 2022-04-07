Lit Support 365 joins Childhelp® sponsorship group
Lit Support 365 is delighted to announce that is now a sponsor of the Childhelp® Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic as the tournament celebrates its 40th year.
I strive every day to make sure my son feels love and through that, the security I can provide. He’s, my world! These kids deserve every bit of love and support we can give.”IRIVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, the leading innovative practice support company is delighted to announce that it is now a sponsor of the Childhelp® Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic as the tournament celebrates its 40th year. Through this sponsorship and those like it, Childhelp® continues to make a positive impact on the lives of victims of child abuse and neglect.
Childhelp® works to prevent and educate children about child abuse and neglect and provides healing programs to help those children who have already endured sexual, physical, or emotional abuse. Through the national organization of Childhelp®, over 10 ½ million children have benefited from their services and programs to date. While this is a substantial number of children who have been helped or healed, there are so many more children who need Childhelp® services.
It was 10 years ago that Childhelp® renamed the tournament to Childhelp® Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic in honor of a man that championed the mission of the organization. Rich Saul, a professional football player for the Los Angeles Rams for 12 years was a longtime supporter of the Childhelp® golf events until his passing in 2012 and in large part to his support this golf event has raised over $5,800,000.
When asked, CEO Chris Waters said “I strive every day to make sure my son feels love and through that, the security I can provide. He’s, my world! I cannot even imagine him being afraid of me. Of me… These kids do not ask to come into this world, so they deserve every bit of love and support we can give.”
As a result of sponsorships like this, the Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic continues a commitment to raising funds, providing support and awareness children victimized by abuse every day. You can view their pages at childhelp.org and childhelpoc.com/event.php to find out how you too can support this worthy cause.
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
