Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Supervising Attorney
Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Alex Hoyt-Heydon, ESQ. as Supervising Attorney.
Alex dominates everything he does. Three black belts and an Eagle Scout, so I had no doubt that same work ethic meant a positive impact to the organization. Work hard, work smart, then do it again.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Alex Hoyt-Heydon, ESQ. as Supervising Attorney. Alex will be responsible for substantive and technical leadership and supervision to the operation’s staff. He will continually evaluate administrative problems and procedures and recommend solutions or alternative methods and procedures.
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
Alex graduated from the University of Redlands with a double major in English Literature and History. He did not stop there, obtaining his JD and a Litigation with Distinction recognition from Golden Gate University School of Law. Mr. Hoyt-Heydon is a barred attorney in the state of California and earned the CALI for his trial advocacy in route to Lit Support 365.
Chris Waters, CEO of Lit Support 365, states, “Alex dominates everything he does. Three black belts and an Eagle Scout, so I had no doubt that same work ethic meant a positive impact to the organization. I was right! Work hard, work smart, then do it again. Alex is that and then some.”
________________________________________
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations, and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We do not sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
LS365 Corporation
Copyright © 2020, LS365 Corporation doing business as Lit Support 365., All rights reserved
Chris Waters
Lit Support 365
+1 866-837-6823
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn