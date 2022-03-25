Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer
Lit Support 365 welcomes Oliver Stahel as Chief Technology Officer. Oliver will be responsible for overseeing the development and dissemination of technology.
His various interest and passions are really what makes him exceptional at what he does and we’re happy that he’s brought all that talent to Lit Support 365.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Oliver Stahel as Chief Technology Officer. Oliver will be responsible for overseeing the development and dissemination of technology for external customers, vendors, and other clients to help p improve and increase business. He will also deal with internal IT operations.
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
He joins the Lit Support 365 team from Backsy Networks located in Newport Beach, California. Opened in 2005, Backsy Networks has been providing high quality and proactive IT solutions and support to small and medium businesses for over 17 years.
Backsy Networks is only a part of Oliver’s story. During his successful tenure at Backsy, Oliver has continued to build. With over 20 years of experience in IT systems design and support, trial consulting, and 100 + jury/ bench trials, Backsy has only been a continuation of a known quantity. The fact that Oliver is a true veteran in his field.
Born in Southern California the son of an electrical engineer, it is no surprise Oliver found his way to a career in creation through meaningful, innovative solutions. That’s what he has done for his clients over the years and that is what he brings to the Lit Support 365 team.
“It’s almost an insult to just call Oliver a technology professional. He really is a renaissance man. He’s always exploring or working on something. He really could have been a number of things and is. A photographer, an engineer, a musician; I mean, I’d pay him to lead me on an international tour. His various interest and passions are really what makes him exceptional at what he does and we’re happy that he’s brought all that talent to Lit Support 365,” said Chris Waters, CEO of Lit Support 365.
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
Backsy Networks uses our many years of enterprise class expertise to help our clients achieve high quality and proactive IT solutions to their business needs. We provide best in class IT services including cloud computing, server systems, backup, replication and business continuity, disaster recovery, firewall and security, networking including wireless network design and implementation, business class email, telephony, and surveillance systems. We pride ourselves on supporting our client's technology requirements so they can focus on what matters most. Find out more at www.backsy.com.
