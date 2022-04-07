Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,176 in the last 365 days.

Success Again! Manhattan Boutique Real Estate Receives 2022 Best of Manhattan Award

Joan Brothers, President of Smart NY Solutions

Joan Brothers, President of Smart NY Solutions

Manhattan Boutique Real Estate

MBRE Best of Manhattan Hall of Fame 2022 Plaque

Another milestone for Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, thanks to our clients who trust the company and the team”
— Joan Brothers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Another milestone for Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, thanks to our clients who trust the company and the team," says Joan Brothers, President of Manhattan Boutique.

Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Manhattan Award for four consecutive years. This distinction has qualified Manhattan Boutique Real Estate for the 2022 Manhattan Business Hall of Fame.

Each year, the Manhattan Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in the local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Manhattan area a great place to live, work, and play.

“We are a boutique service by choice. We keep our roster small so we can give our clients the attention they deserve - We are all about our clients” added Joan.

The Manhattan Award Program is an annual recognition given to companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Manhattan Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Manhattan Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
+1 212-308-2482
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Success Again! Manhattan Boutique Real Estate Receives 2022 Best of Manhattan Award

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.