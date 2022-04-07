Success Again! Manhattan Boutique Real Estate Receives 2022 Best of Manhattan Award
Another milestone for Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, thanks to our clients who trust the company and the team”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Another milestone for Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, thanks to our clients who trust the company and the team," says Joan Brothers, President of Manhattan Boutique.
— Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Manhattan Award for four consecutive years. This distinction has qualified Manhattan Boutique Real Estate for the 2022 Manhattan Business Hall of Fame.
Each year, the Manhattan Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in the local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Manhattan area a great place to live, work, and play.
“We are a boutique service by choice. We keep our roster small so we can give our clients the attention they deserve - We are all about our clients” added Joan.
The Manhattan Award Program is an annual recognition given to companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Manhattan Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Manhattan Award Program and data provided by third parties.
Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
+1 212-308-2482
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn