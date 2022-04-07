Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Announces 2nd Annual Summit Event
As human traffickers become more sophisticated, companies must employ new data-driven measures to prevent, detect, and respond to human trafficking.
As public and private organizations continue to collaborate within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers.”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), an organization that combats human trafficking through increasing awareness, facilitating intelligence integration & technology advancement, and encourages strategic data collaboration, today announced the details of its 2nd Annual Follow • Money • Fight • Slavery Summit, happening May 25-26, 2022. This year’s week-long virtual event is themed “Human Trafficking is a Financial Crime: An Industry Call to Action” and will expand on the success of the previous summit which brings together BSA Officers, Financial Crime Investigators, Compliance & AML, Regulators, Law Enforcement, Cyber Security Professionals, Cryptocurrency Industry Leaders, Teachers, Students, Parents & more to promote corporate social responsibility through following the money to fight slavery.
— Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive
ATII is excited to announce the Summit’s keynote speaker, Rani Hong. A survivor of child trafficking, she is now a leading voice in the fight against modern-day slavery. Rani has given several addresses before the UN General Assembly and is appointed by the UN as a special advisor to the United Nations Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking. She has appeared in numerous broadcast and media interviews including The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, and BBC. Rani created and leads the Freedom Seal, a certification for companies fighting against Human Slavery by committing to mitigate Financial Crime & Modern Slavery, which has been adopted by organizations around the world.
Rani will be featured along with a distinguished group of 20+ thought leaders from the fields of anti-human trafficking, finance, cryptocurrency, cyber security, and related fields. A complete list of speakers is available on the summit’s website.
The event, housed on the SiberX customized platform, is made up of three parts:
Darkwebathon Sprint Weekend - May 21-22, 2022
• This 6-hour hackathon-style event will bring together some of the brightest minds in dark-web and cryptocurrency investigation. Participants will be provided training and access to exclusive tools and data from ATII and its partners, and challenged to unearth new intelligence related to human trafficking, child exploitation, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
Keep Kids Safe Symposium - May 24, 2022
• This half-day symposium will focus on online/offline safety for children and teens to safeguard them from human trafficking and exploitation. ATII welcomes parents, teachers, and caring adults that would like to know more about practical and simple family strategies to keep kids safe online.
ATII Annual Summit - May 25-26, 2022
• In this two-day summit, ATII brings together a broad range of thought leaders and moderated discussions aiming to increase awareness, facilitate intelligence integration, and encourage strategic collaboration, towards the goal of ending human trafficking.
For registration and information for all three events, please visit: https://followmoneyfightslavery.org/atii-summit-2022/
ATII would like to express a big thank you to our sponsors, University of New Haven, Coinflip, Protiviti, Guidehouse, Constella, Bittrex, SiberX, Hunchly, Zero Trafficking, TRM Labs, OSINT Combine, ADF Solutions, Maltego, CipherTrace, and ManchesterCF, without who’s support this event would not be possible. If your organization is interested in sponsoring the Follow • Money • Fight • Slavery 2022 Summit, ATII is still offering sponsor packages for a limited time.
About ATII
Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at www.followmoneyfightslavery.org.
