2022 Big Game Seasons and Rules now available

Idaho Fish and Game has updated its fall hunting season in response to two disease oubreaks and new legislation that effected some seasons and rules. You can see the 2022 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules online, and the printed booklets will be at license and tag vendors and Fish and Game regional offices later in April.

Here’s a cheat sheet of what’s been changed.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)

CWD has been detected in Idaho. All deer, elk, and moose harvested in Units 14 and 15 are subject to mandatory CWD testing. See page 8 and visit idfg.idaho.gov/cwd for more information.

Mule Deer, White-tailed Deer

A Regular Deer Tag can no longer be used to hunt in Units 11, 11A, 13, 14, and 18.

Controlled hunt deer seasons in Unit 14 have been added or changed in response to CWD detection.

Five extra antlerless deer hunts in the Clearwater Region were eliminated in response to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in 2021.

Pronghorn

Beginning July 1, 2021 any person drawn for a controlled pronghorn hunt (including either sex and doe and fawn) is not eligible to apply the following year for any controlled pronghorn hunt. See page 108 for more information and exceptions.

Gray Wolf

Wolf hunting seasons now allow additional hunting methods on private land and in many units, see page 82.

Wolf trapping season in many units begin Sept 10 and include year-round trapping on private land, see page 83.

Archery Equipment

Beginning July 1, 2022 it is legal to use mechanical broadheads and lighted nocks in the taking of wildlife during any archery season.

Nonresident General Hunt Tag Limit

In 2021 the Idaho Fish & Game Commission established a system to limit general tags available to nonresidents, see page 9.