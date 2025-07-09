Coeur d’Alene man convicted of unlawful killing of a trophy bull elk in North Idaho

Additional evidence revealed that Rose had been specifically targeting the trophy-class bull elk during the archery-only season, which overlaps the rutting period for elk in North Idaho. After the elk was killed with a rifle, Rose posed in photos with the elk with an arrow protruding from the carcass.

In Idaho, the unlawful killing, possession or wasting of wildlife with a single or combined damage assessment of more than $1,000 is a felony. Because the bull elk antlers scored greater than 300 inches using the Boone and Crockett scoring system, it was classified as a “trophy” per Idaho code and had an assessed damage value of $5,000.

Sentencing for the conviction is set for August.

Fish and Game thanks the public for being diligent in reporting potential wildlife crimes and helping to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the incredible fish and wildlife to which Idaho is home.

Anyone who observes or has information about any wildlife crime is encouraged to call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999. Information can also be reported online.

Citizens Against Poaching monetary rewards are available for individuals who provide credible, detailed information which significantly helps to identify person(s) involved and which leads to any relevant charges for a wildlife crime.