Two Saint Maries men charged for alleged unlawful take of seven white-tailed deer in North Idaho

It is alleged that all seven deer were illegally killed during Nov. 2024, and five of the seven deer were killed in a single 24-hour period. Three of the bucks were classified as trophy white-tailed deer, which carries higher penalties than a non-trophy classification.

All deer were taken outside of legal shootings hours, and the meat from three deer was left to waste.

Because the case remains open with only charges filed against the defendants, more information is not available at this time. Additional details will be released upon conclusion of the case.

Fish and Game thanks the public for being diligent in reporting potential wildlife crimes and helping to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the incredible fish and wildlife to which Idaho is home.

Anyone who observes or has information about any wildlife crime is encouraged to call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999. Information can also be reported online.

Citizens Against Poaching monetary rewards are available for individuals who provide credible, detailed information which significantly helps to identify person(s) involved and which leads to any relevant charges for a wildlife crime.