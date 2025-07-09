F&G Commission meeting July 16-17 in Coeur d'Alene

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue in Coeur d'Alene. A public hearing will begin on July 16 at 7 p.m. PDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. PDT on July 17 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on the 2025-2030 Mountain Goat Management Plan.

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on the 2025-2026 sage-grouse seasons.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting Idaho Fish and Game Director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).