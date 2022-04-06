Sindhi Foundation organizes private screening event for new documentary in Capitol Building
"Human rights abuses of this kind should not go unanswered," Brad Sherman said during successful private screening by the Congressional Sindh CaucusWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Long Walk Documentary was presented at a private screening inside the United States Capitol Building. In attendance were several long-time supporters of the movement, including members of Congress.
The Long Walk Documentary follows Sindhi-American human rights activists, Fati Gul and Sufi Laghari, on their 350-mile walk from the United Nations headquarters in New York City to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington D.C. in 2021.
“It took me months and months to put this long walk together,” said Fati. “If something happens to me, I just want people to know about Sindh and it’s issues… I want to leave something behind for Sindhi youth and Sindhi girls to know their roots.”
This is the first documentary about Sindh and Sindhis to ever be seen in The Capitol.
Congressman Brad Sherman used his introductory remarks to draw attention to the recent murder of Pooja Kumari, who was the intended victim of an abduction and forced religious conversion in Sindh.
“Just two weeks ago, her life was cut short,” he said. “Human rights abuses of this kind should not go unanswered. They demand accountability.”
The Sindhi Foundation extends its gratitude to Congressmen Brad Sherman (D-CA) and David Schweikert (R-AZ) for their presence and continued support as members of the Congressional Sindh Caucus, as well as to the staff members who were present from other congressional offices.
The trailer for The Long Walk Documentary can be viewed here.
Sufi Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+1 202-378-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other