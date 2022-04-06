ST Johnsbury/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002283

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 04/05/22 approximately 0729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mud Pond Road, Thetford, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: L Carl Pedersen

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a possible domestic assault ongoing at a residence in Thetford. Upon arrival investigation revealed Pedersen had assaulted a family member. Pedersen was arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and then transported to Orange County Court for arraignment. Pedersen was released with conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/05/22 1300 hours

COURT: Orange County Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE