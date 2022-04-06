ST Johnsbury/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 04/05/22 approximately 0729 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mud Pond Road, Thetford, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: L Carl Pedersen
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a possible domestic assault ongoing at a residence in Thetford. Upon arrival investigation revealed Pedersen had assaulted a family member. Pedersen was arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and then transported to Orange County Court for arraignment. Pedersen was released with conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/05/22 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE