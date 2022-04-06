Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,243 in the last 365 days.

Traffic changes part of US 87/FM 41 bridge project

LUBBOCK – TxDOT is scheduled to switch north- and southbound US 87 mainlane traffic onto the newly constructed frontage roads at FM 41, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Crews will also reopen FM 41 to traffic.

“Starting tomorrow, FM 41 traffic will now be able to access US 87. However, only right-turns from FM 41 onto US 87 will be permitted. FM 41 traffic will not be able to crossover at the intersection until the new bridge is completed,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield area engineer and project manager. “FM 41 through traffic will need to use the designated detour crossovers to continue onto east or west FM 41.”

Drivers should stay alert when entering the work zone, watch out for uneven pavement and be aware that the new work zone speed limit will be 45 mph, Sisneros added.

The traffic switch will allow crews to begin construction on the new FM 41 bridge structure. Work will take place weather permitting.

You just read:

Traffic changes part of US 87/FM 41 bridge project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.