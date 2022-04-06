Smith Industries Announces Addition of Utility Division in Midland TX
Installation of the largest Press Brake in West TexasMIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Smith Industries announced the installation of the largest press brake in West Texas, expanding their capabilities to the Utility Industry. Press brakes are high powered industrial sheet metal bending machines that are used for a number of metal fabrication operations. The addition of the press brake to the Smith Industries portfolio puts them to the forefront of machining capabilities.
“Our goal is to become a leader in the utility industry by offering superior craftmanship, unwavering integrity, and a total commitment to customer satisfaction” said Chris Smith, President at Smith Industries.
Key Specifications
- 59’ Bending Length Capability
- 2200 Tons Capacity
- Each press brake offers 29.5’ x 1100 Tons of bending capacity individually
- Over 24’ between side frames
- Over 5’ Throat Depth
- 4’ of Daylight
- 2 Individual press brakes that can operate in unison, essentially offering the production capability of 3 press brakes.
- Adjustable Lower Vario Die, providing a high degree of versatility for a wide variety of applications. Die range from 2” -16” with 1” adjustment increments. Extremely easy and quick to adjust, helping ensure quick tool adjustments to help maximize efficiency
Industry Applications
- Utility Pole
- Tractor Trailer Manufacturing
- Friction Grid Systems
- Vessel/Ship Manufacturing and Repair
- Dump Truck Manufacturing and Repair (Dump Truck beds in particular)
- Wear Plates and Receptacles for the Mining Industry
- Freeway Signage (Department of Transportation)
- Guard Rails/ Road Barriers (Department of Transportation)
- Windmill Applications
- Military Defense Industry
- Bridge Construction
- Communication Towers (Cell and Satellite Industry)
Press Brake Availability
Reach out to utilities@smithindustriestx.com to request pricing, availability, and transportation options.
Founded in 2004, Smith Industries delivers custom engineered and fabricated solutions to the Oil and Gas Industry in the Permian Basin and beyond. Their end-to-end capabilities include painting, coating & blasting, and trucking & crane services as well as their full line of vessels and production storage tanks. The addition of a Utilities Division extends their capabilities across multiple industries.
Jake Michalewicz
Smith Industries
