Partnership between local DFW area food banks and El Pollo Loco announced
We are thrilled to be able to partner with these great resources and bring the local children a hot meal. We strive to always give back to the familias that welcome us into their neighborhoods.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new partnership between local Food Banks and El Pollo Loco Restaurants in the DFW area to feed children that are food insecure.
— El Pollo Loco DFW
What is it? The El Pollo Loco Kids Meal Club is a partnership between North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank and El Pollo Loco to bring hot meals to local children through a club card. The cards are only distributed through the foodbank’s partners in local schools to children who receive National School Lunch Program (NSLP) benefits in the area around the restaurants.
How Does it work? The holder of the Kids Meal Club card can come into any DFW area El Pollo Loco once per week and present the card for a kid’s meal. There is no charge for the meal and the card holder can choose between any of the offered kid’s meals.
EL POLLO LOCO: Our mission at El Pollo Loco is to "FEED THE LOVE THAT MAKES US ALL FEEL LIKE FAMILY". That means we are committed to giving back to the communities we work in and serve each day. Learn more about our brand at elpolloloco.com
TARRANT AREA FOOD BANK (TAFB): Empowering our communities to alleviate hunger by providing food, education and resources. Through our network of 350 partners, TAFB is able to provide access to over 1M nutritious meals weekly to children and adults facing hunger. This work resulted in access to 50 million nutritious meals in fiscal year 2020. Learn more at tafb.org
THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to nearly 130 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.
NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization. Learn more at ntfb.org
Vicki Ocken
El Pollo Loco DFW
email us here