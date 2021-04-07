Northlake RV & Boat Storage Opens In Northlake, TX
A new storage facility is open & conveniently located, Northlake RV & Boat Storage is offering over 350 rental spots for your outdoor storage needs.NORTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northlake, April 1, 2021 – A newly built storage facility conveniently located near Cross Timbers and I-35W in Northlake Texas, Northlake RV & Boat Storage is now open and will be offering over 350 rental spots for all your outdoor storage needs.
Whether you are looking for basic uncovered storage or covered storage with electricity, Northlake RV & Boat Storage is big enough to satisfy all your storage needs. They have all the extra amenities such as dump stations, air and potable water (at no extra charge of course) with the personal touch of on-site management. The close proximity to the Texas Motor Speedway makes the storage facility ideal for guests who like to attend races, or who just like the convenience of being close to I-35 for quick access to get on the road for your recreational excursions. There is access to your property 24/7 though the keyed security gates, and the well lighted facility is easy to maneuver any time of day. Camera systems keep belongings safe and wide drive ways make for easy parking.
Locally owned and operated by native Texans, they embody that unique brand of southern hospitality: ‘Texas Friendly’. Call or stop by today, they always welcome tours of the facility or you can just go to the website to rent your space. Space rentals are not limited to only RV's and boats. You can also store your automobile, trailer or other approved vehicle.
Proud member of the Texas Self Storage Association (TSSA).
I am thrilled to be able to welcome guests to this beautiful storage facility. We strive to be the very best, and work to make your storage experience here flawless. Our online leasing system gives you access 24/7 so you can rent a spot at your convenience. I hope you stop and visit us today!
- Vicki Ocken, Site Manager
