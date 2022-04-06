Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,248 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Community Service Commission appoints three new commissioners

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced today the recent appointment of three new commissioners to its board: Abigail Bidwell, of Kirksville, Samantha Ferguson Knight, of St. Louis, and Dr. Robin Smith, of Jackson. Commissioners are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate, and provide oversight and strategic vision for MCSC.

“Our commissioners are Missouri’s ambassadors of service, and we’re excited to grow our ranks as we promote volunteerism statewide,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of MCSC. “Our board is supported by diverse backgrounds and experiences, and these appointments bring valuable insight on our state’s youth, seniors, and educational needs. Congratulations to each of our new commissioners, and thank you for your dedication to service.”

Abigail Bidwell is a senior at Truman State University studying international education with minors in applied linguistics and women’s and gender studies. Bidwell has been accepted into the Master of Arts in Education program at Truman State and will be certified to teach elementary and English as a second language. Abigail is also Peace Corps Prep Certified through the Missouri Peace Corps Office in the areas of education and youth development. Abigail grew up in Kansas City and is a lifetime Girl Scout.

Samantha Ferguson Knight is the Director of Senior Programming at LifeWise StL, an organization helping individuals and families to achieve economic wellbeing. She also manages programming with AmeriCorps Seniors and has advocated for older adults since 2012. Ferguson Knight earned a master’s degree in social work with a concentration in older adults and aging societies from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a member of various groups advocating for seniors in the St. Louis area.

Dr. Robin Smith is an assistant professor for the Department of Leadership, Middle, and Secondary Education at Southeast Missouri State University. Dr. Smith’s professional research agenda includes teacher preparation, retention and attrition, school culture, and best practices in face-to-face and online learning. Dr. Smith holds an Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s degree in educational technology, and a bachelor’s degree in English. Dr. Smith serves both students and teachers through a variety of professional and volunteer initiatives.

MCSC’s commissioners serve 3-year terms, with no more than half of voting members belonging to the same political party. Appointments are intended to reflect the race, ethnicity, age, gender, and disability characteristics of Missouri’s population. Member slots include representatives of various communities and interests, such as local government, education, and youth. Members of the commission receive no compensation for their services, but can be reimbursed for ordinary and necessary expenses. To learn more about MCSC’s Board of Commissioners or to apply, visit showmeservice.org/commissioners.

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests more than $41 million in Missouri communities annually. For more information or to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.

You just read:

Missouri Community Service Commission appoints three new commissioners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.