Actall Announces Initial Testing of Next-Gen ATLAS RTLS Platform Supporting Bluetooth® 5.3 Low Energy Specification

SMARTER, FASTER & MORE ACCURATE

ATLAS Bluetooth RTLS will lower costs, add flexibility and enhance integration capabilities. New Devices Slated to Sample in Q1 2023

The addition of Bluetooth to the ATLAS product line will significantly enhance Actall’s ability to lower costs and improve performance over time.” — Bob Hampe

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation, the premier supplier of indoor positioning and real-time location system solutions for complex architecture worldwide, today announced that it has completed initial testing of Locators and Tags that support the recently released Bluetooth® 5.3 Low Energy (LE) Specification. The new devices will be part of the ATLAS Indoor Positioning Family. Actall expects to have first samples of the new hardware in the first quarter of 2023.

Bob Hampe, President & CEO of Actall, said: “I am excited to announce that we have crossed this marker in the upgrade and integration development of our next-gen architecture. ATLAS has employed the same frequency range as BLE for location since its inception; enabling Bluetooth functionalities are a critical step towards evolving our ATLAS product line even further. This will enable us to push more intelligence to the edge and drive better location granularity with less infrastructure.”

These product enhancements are built on the Nordic nrf52833 BLE chipset. Nordic Semiconductor is a Norwegian fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless communication technology that powers the Internet of Things (IoT). They are the global market leader in Bluetooth Low Energy solutions powering ultra-low power wireless.

The Actall engineering team has deep expertise in the design and deployment of Bluetooth LE devices. The new products will be supported by the ATLAS HubSens locating engine, including the ATLAS support and provisioning tools. HubSens includes a high level of IoT security and safety mechanisms as part of these new products.

“Our next generation of patented dual radio tags will include LoRa 900 mHz modules for long range transmission, along with BLE radio for enhanced location in complex and simple architectural environments,” explained Isaac Davenport, Actall’s CTO. “These tags use a BLE 5.3 compliant chip, enabling Actall to include angle of arrival features to further enhance location accuracy.”

“This first step is an important milestone in Actall’s evolution to adapting the ATLAS RTLS platform to other verticals and markets. The addition of Bluetooth to the ATLAS product line will significantly enhance Actall’s ability to lower costs, add more flexibility and increase our integration capabilities across other hardware and software platforms”, added Hampe.

About Rakana

Rakana Technologies , Inc is a technology holding company principally engaged in indoor positioning systems, IoT design and implementation and process improvement software solutions through its subsidiaries (Rakana Technologies and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the “RT Group”).The RT Group includes Actall Corporation.

About Actall

Actall Corporation is a market leader for Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) specifically designed for complex architecture. We excel in designing locating systems to work effectively in complex architectural environments, including jails/prisons, forensic mental health, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence throughout client facilities.