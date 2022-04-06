Certified Homecare Consulting Convene for 3 Day Home Care Business Training Event
The 3-day home care business training covered topics such as day to day operations, sales, marketing, and recruiting for new and existing home care business.SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Homecare Consulting held a 3-day home care business training last month, partnering with Home Health Success Academy, an industry leader in home care and home health care sales and marketing. The home care business training teaches new and existing home care agencies best practices for day to day and ongoing operations as well as providing realistic, applicable action plans for marketing your business and growing your census. One of the presenters said, “If you are going to navigate the home care landscape in the 21st Century as a new provider, it is imperative that you have an action plan and clear understanding of not only what to expect, but of how to successfully overcome these challenges when they are presented”.
“The forming of this 3-day home care training seminar comes at a critical moment for home care agencies. Agencies across the country are struggling to meet the demand of growth and hiring and other operational burdens can seem like a real challenge if you are not prepared to overcome them. This training will have a positive impact by preparing new and existing home care businesses to face these challenges and overcome them, allowing the agency every opportunity it needs to grow and thrive.
Certified Homecare Consulting and Home Health Success Academy have a decades-long commitment to implementing best practices in the areas of home care consulting, sales, marketing, operations, and policies and procedures. Certified Homecare Consulting are also experts at licensing and accreditation and are well versed with most state and accreditation organization policies and procedures.
Some of the topics covered during the training include:
Determining which additional programs your agency should offer
Recruiting and establishing a hiring process
Screening your current and potential referral sources
How to run your day-to-day operations
Managing your marketing team
One attendee said, “This training event was a phenomenal opportunity for agencies to come together and learn how to not only survive, but to thrive in the post pandemic landscape.” “If it weren’t for Certified Homecare Consulting, I wouldn’t know what to do,” said another attendee.
In the United States alone there are well over 10,000 home care agencies. According to IBIS World, an expert in industry research, Texas comes in first with 4,204 home care businesses, followed by California with 3,423 home care businesses and Florida with2,682 businesses. Although there are many home care businesses throughout the country, many of these businesses are started overnight by individuals with no background, training, or understanding of home care. Although you do not need experience to start an agency, it is not wise to do so without an industry expert such as a home care consultant company such as Certified Homecare Consulting, or a home care franchise business. While each state is governed by its own specific laws, Certified Homecare Consulting understands the different rules and regulations, what it takes to become licensed, and how to operate in these states.
Certified Homecare Consulting would like to thank Home Care Success Academy, Michael Echevarria, and all of those who came out to attend the 3-day home care business training seminar for their dedication to the home care field as well as the patients and communities they serve.
