Certified Homecare Consulting promotes Alison Hajj to Director of Licensing and Operations

Hajj, a driving force behind the success of the Certified Homecare Consulting Licensing Department, has been promoted to Director of Licensing and Operations.

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hajj replaces Marcus Ponce de Leon who recently departed from Certified Home Care Consulting. She will be responsible for leading the operational efforts of Certified Homecare Consulting to streamline information systems and enhance delivery of services to clients.

In her position as Director of Licensing, Hajj was instrumental in positioning Certified Homecare Consulting to become an industry leader in the area of home care, home health care, and hospice business startup. She has been instrumental in founding internal processes key to Medicaid Certification and Licensing Development.

Hajj brings with her many years of experience in licensing and accreditation for healthcare and is also a CHAP Accredited Consultant.

Certified Homecare Consulting (www.certifiedhcc.com) specializes in home care, home health care, and hospice consulting for new and existing businesses. For more information, contact Certified Homecare Consulting at 877-625-2421.

