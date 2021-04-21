Home care consultants help entrepreneurs start licensed home health care businesses in any state
Certified Homecare Consulting offers perks of home care franchise without added fees or restrictions
With our unique and disruptive model, you own 100 percent of your home care business and pay us no ongoing fees, ever. ”SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondering how to start a home healthcare business?
One home health care consulting firm is helping people establish their own licensed home health care agencies nationwide, without exorbitant home health care franchise or home care royalty fees and territory restrictions.
Certified Homecare Consulting offers all of the perks of a home care franchise, with support for home health care licensure and Medicare certification in any state.
The company's expert team is helping aspiring entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, and others interested in a career pivot with everything they need to establish a successful home care, home health care, or home hospice business in their own city.
Certified Homecare Consulting provides a range of services, including helping clients navigate state home health care licensure; private duty, Medicare and Medicaid accreditation; and much more.
In addition, the company offers everything most home care franchise businesses provide, including support with marketing, branding, print media, forms, documents, expert clinical consulting, and regulatory consultation. They also help clients create custom home care policies and procedures, with lifetime consulting and training available.
Unlike home care franchises, aspiring home health care business owners can receive support from Certified Homecare Consulting for a small, one-time fee.
"With our unique and disruptive model, you own 100 percent of your home care business and pay us no ongoing fees, ever," said Sal Laterra, CEO of Certified Homecare Consulting. "Our goal is to offer everything a home care franchise offers while allowing our partners a greater amount of flexibility along with the freedom to grow their own home care businesses without stifling restrictions."
To meet new needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company now offers updated forms and procedures covering patient admissions and home health care protocols for patient care and interactions with family, friends, and staff.
"In this post-COVID era, we are excited to expand our competitive offering to include even more marketing and training than ever before to protect your patients and your team," said Marcus Ponce de Leon, COO of Certified Homecare Consulting. "We're proud to provide even more services while building a proven industry model for delivery of quality care."
About Certified Homecare Consulting
Established in 2008, Certified Homecare Consulting maintains offices in Salem, New Hampshire and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more about Certified Homecare Consulting by calling call 877-327-7242 or by visiting https://www.certifiedhomecareconsulting.com.
