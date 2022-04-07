Seven Years and Counting, Atmos by CallCabinet Awarded 2022 Internet Telephony Product of the Year
We are continually innovating our Atmos platform to be the most comprehensive recording solution on the market”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the world’s first cloud-native compliance recording and AI-analytics provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Atmos the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year.
CallCabinet’s compliant recording and voice analytics platform, Atmos, is once again recognized for developing exceptional VoIP and IP Communications services that provide industry-leading solutions for the modern, hybrid work environment.
Atmos by CallCabinet seamlessly delivers compliant call recording, voice analytics and automated quality assurance for businesses of all sizes. Atmos fills every compliance gap for small and medium-sized businesses, mid-market and global enterprises within the world's most heavily regulated industries.
Atmos unifies and normalizes voice data by recording, analyzing, transcribing and migrating every conversation to the cloud. It integrates with virtually every platform within an organization, aggregating all insights into a unified, secure, transcribed, shareable source.
Atmos’ AI-driven voice analytics supplies critical QA automation with keyword and key phrase analysis, call transcriptions and sentiment analysis. Agent evaluation and screen recording positively impact the customer experience by providing a complete view of your customer service operation. Atmos offers compliance and QA tools that protect your company and help you train every employee to be your best employee, increase sales and satisfy your customers.
“We are continually innovating our Atmos platform to be the most comprehensive recording solution on the market” stated Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet Group CEO. “Being recognized for the 7th year in a row and receiving TMC’s Internet Telephony Product of the Year award for 2022 is testament to our commitment as a leader within the industry and pushing the next wave of advancements.”
About CallCabinet:
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service. Atmos by CallCabinet makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. CallCabinet leads the migration from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the Cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data that big data business solutions can utilize. CallCabinet's recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Our scalable solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while providing businesses full ownership of their security compliance, controls and data. Atmos' cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic - changing compliance from locational to individual.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
