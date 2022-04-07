Modern Group Ltd Earns Hyundai Material Handling Summit Award
Modern Group among the Top Performing Forklift Dealers for 2021BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyundai Material Handling has named Modern Group Ltd, a leading distributor of material handling, construction, arborist, power generation, and warehouse products, its 2021 Summit Award winner.
Appreciative of this award, Modern’s Vice President of Sales Ray Wiley said, “We are always pushing to be part of Hyundai Material Handling’s top performers. With such an innovative product line, we can offer our customers the best solutions for their needs. Modern is honored to be a Hyundai dealer and represent the brand name.”
After receiving the first inaugural Chuck Leone Dealer of the Year Award in 2020, Modern is honored to receive another prestigious award this year. The team looks forward to working with Hyundai Material Handling to provide the best customer service this next year and beyond.
About Modern Group Ltd:
With more than $100 million of collective annual sales, Modern Group provides sales, leasing, short-term rental, service, parts, training and financing solutions through its Forklifts, Power Systems, Construction, Arborist, and Warehouse Products businesses. Modern is a 100% employee-owned ESOP with more than 350 owners at eight locations serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.moderngroup.com.
