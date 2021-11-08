Modern Group Ltd Launches Online Counterbalanced Forklift Operator Training
Modern Group Online Forklift Operating Training
Modern Group Eases the Process of Certifying Forklift Operators Required by OSHABRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Group is bringing its world class trainers to the screen. Employers can now provide counterbalanced forklift operator training for operators at their convenience with this virtual classroom. After completion of the course, employers can schedule on-site evaluations with our trainer to certify operators in accordance with OSHA regulations.
The online training is available in English and Spanish for individuals anywhere, anytime. Our virtual classroom:
● Reduces Operator Lost Time
● Streamlines Certification Process
● Provides Socially-Distant Instruction
● Ensures consistent training
● Delivers immediate access to full curriculum
Modern Group’s E-Training is live online at www.etraining.moderngroup.com. Individuals looking for a new career or to be recertified can complete the counterbalanced forklift operator training, as well as employers needing to certify or recertify multiple operators. Once purchased, the course is available for three years for students to return to the curriculum.
About Modern Group Ltd:
With more than $100 million of collective annual sales, Modern Group provides sales, leasing, short-term rental, service, parts, training and financing solutions through its Forklifts, Power Systems, Construction, Arborist, and Warehouse Products businesses. Modern is a 100% employee-owned ESOP with more than 350 owners at eight locations serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. For more information, visit www.moderngroup.com.
Sara Todd
Modern Group Ltd
+1 267-673-9725
sara.todd@moderngroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About Modern Group Online Forklift Operator Training