Modern Group Announces Dealership Agreement with Kalmar USA
Modern Group adds Cargo Handling Solutions to its Material Handling LineupBRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Group Material Handling is proud to announce that it has entered into a dealership agreement with Kalmar USA. Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers, metal and forestry industries. With this new partnership, Modern provides a superior quality and energy efficient product. “Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.” – Kalmar.
"It is always a good day when you can provide a niche market with the perfect piece of machinery. I am thrilled to announce that Modern Group has respectfully signed a new dealership agreement with Kalmar. I would like to thank the team at Kalmar for providing us with the most elite product to offer our customers. Most importantly, I would like to thank our customers for trusting in Modern and continuing our growth together” said Paul Farrell, President and CEO of Modern Group.
After 75 years, the focus has never strayed. Modern strives to be a trusted partner, helping businesses prosper with the most elite, innovative products. All while backed by the best service team in the business. With over 150+ technicians throughout its various divisions, no job is impossible. “To be fortunate enough to add a company like Kalmar to our prestigious list of OEM’s, it helps us become the one stop shop for all of your Material Handling needs”. – Ray Wiley, VP of Sales Modern.
To learn more about Modern and its product offerings please call 1-800-8-Modern.
Since 1946, Modern Group Ltd. has been the mid-Atlantic’s premier Equipment Service and Sales provider in the Mid-Atlantic. Modern Group proudly represents several different divisions: Material Handling, Arborist, Construction, Generators and Dock & Door installation. Modern Group has eight different locations spread throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
