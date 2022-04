PD Theranostics, Inc., a Lucius Partners Company, Announces Key License Agreement and Provides Corporate Update

Licensing Key IP from the Massachusetts General Hospital to create improved clinical decision-making tools

The Company is excited to finalize its license for this unique intellectual property. The patent will allow to PDTx to further enhance the value of the data they generate and expand business.” — PDTx board of directors member and Lucius Partners founder James Ahern

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PD Theranostics, Inc., a Lucius Partners Company, Announces Key License Agreement and Provides Corporate UpdateLicensing Key IP from the Massachusetts General Hospital to create improved clinical decision-making tools.Utilizing proprietary workflows and algorithms to begin generating the data required toadvance the platform technology.Lucius Partners, LLC today announced that its portfolio company, PDTheranostics, Inc. (PDTx), announced a corporate update and reviewed recent progress developing itstheranostic platform to address unmet medical needs in important patient populations.First, the company reported that it has signed an agreement with the Massachusetts General Hospital(MGH) to secure foundational intellectual property to further develop the Company’s theranosticplatform.Additionally, PDTx is actively using analysis of prostate tissue samples to finalize the initial optimizationand standardization of its proprietary prognostic imaging workflows and Artificial Intelligence (AI)algorithms. The AI is designed to enhance interpretation of existing pathology results and provide novelpredictive data to anchor and improve clinical decision-making. The unique, patient specific information,which may allow healthcare providers to better tailor treatments for their patients, is currentlyunavailable in clinical practice.Dr. Mark Poznansky, scientific co-founder of PDTx stated, “Providing novel, clinical decision-enablingdata with the highest utility to pathologists and clinicians drives our research efforts. This intellectualproperty will support the efforts of PDTx to accelerate and expand its science and tools to help patientsreceive the most appropriate treatments. While our initial focus is on creating predictive artificialintelligence (A)I solutions in solid tumors and infections, we believe this technology has the potential tohave a transformative impact on patient care in many medical conditions.” Dr. Poznansky is alsoDirector of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at MGH, and Professor of Medicine at HarvardMedical School.“PDTx continues to improve and scale our proprietary imaging AI platform by generating initial databased on prostate tissue samples. This data will advance our identification of cellular signatures andprognostic biomarkers that could indicate various disease risks and treatments,” said Patrick Gallagher,Chief Executive Officer of PD Theranostics, Inc. “Licensing this foundational patent from MGH will allowus to further explore the potential for AI to maximize clinical predictiveness while optimizing systemflexibility to address tissue samples across multiple disease states. Generating actionable data that isderived at the cellular level has the potential, we believe, to be a significant step toward improvedpatient outcomes.”“The Company is excited to finalize its license for this unique intellectual property,” said PDTx board ofdirectors member and Lucius Partners founder James Ahern. “The patent will allow to PDTx to furtherenhance the value of the data they generate and expand business opportunities. We believe that ourintellectual property strategy will drive the development of a broad portfolio of computationalpathology applications and create shareholder value.”About PD Theranostics, Inc.PD Theranostics is developing AI guided algorithms while leveraging proprietary workflows and methodsutilizing imaging-based methodologies to diagnose and guide clinical decision making around specifictargeted therapies and their efficacy in human disease states, including cancer, infectious diseases andcomplications of diabetes including diabetic foot ulcers. Please visit www.pdtheranostics.com for moreinformation.About Lucius Partners, LLCLucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companiesgrow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.Lucius Partners, LLC12 E. 49th St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10017Contact:Patrick Gallagher, CEOPD Theranostics, Inc.pgallagher@luciuspartnersllc.comMatthew Duffy, PresidentPD Theranostics, Inc.mduffy@luciuspartnersllc.co