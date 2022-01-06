Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company Announces Dr. Simon Pedder has Joined the Board
Seasoned product development expert to provide leadership on development of the Voltron’s Self Assembling Vaccine platform in Oncology and Infectious DiseasesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Simon Pedder has Joined the Board of Directors Seasoned product development expert to provide leadership on development of the Voltron’s Self Assembling Vaccine platform in Oncology and Infectious Diseases
Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it has appointed life science veteran Dr. Simon Pedder to its Board of Directors. As a global industry leader, Dr. Pedder brings years of product development experience to Voltron Therapeutics and is expected to be instrumental in the further development and eventual commercialization of its Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform, driven by cancer immunotherapy and infectious disease, including HaloVax, its COVID -19 vaccine candidate. Dr. Pedder brings to Voltron a wealth of development and commercial experience in the life science industry, gained primarily through his career at Hoffmann-LaRoche and Chelsea Therapeutics.
Dr Pedder held several executive positions at Hoffmann-LaRoche, including Vice President of Oncology Pharma Business and Life Cycle Leader and Global Project Leader of Pegasys/IFN and Head of Hepatitis Franchise. Under Dr. Pedder’s leadership, these franchises developed and commercialized numerous blockbuster brands, including Pegasys, Copegus, Northera, and Klisyri. Further, his career in drug development has included recent leadership roles as President and CEO of Cellectar Biosciences, President and CEO of Chelsea Therapeutics and Chief Business and Strategy Officer of Athenex Pharmaceuticals.
Dr Pedder served or continues to serve on ten boards. He began his career as a faculty member in the Department of Pharmacology in College of Medicine in the University of Saskatchewan, where he obtained his PhD in Pharmacology. In addition to his PhD in Pharmacology, Simon obtained a Master of Science in Toxicology from Concordia University, a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies from the University of Waterloo and completed the Roche-sponsored Pharmaceutical Executive Management Program at Columbia Business School.
“Most current vaccine platforms have shortcomings including their limited engagement of the entire immune system, they are not rapidly adaptable to tumor mutations or variant strains, their side effect profile, and they lack modularity, said Dr. Pedder. The Voltron team has made significant progress in validating their vaccine platform that more broadly stimulates the cellular immune system and is designed to address the aforementioned vaccine weaknesses. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to moving this scientifically robust platform forward into humans in 2022.’
“I am delighted to have Simon join Voltron’s Board of Directors. He brings his considerable development skills to the Voltron team at an incredibly important time for The Company. With the 4 to 5 new indications in both oncology and infectious disease starting proof of concept pre-clinical trials in the next 12 months, Simon’s guidance will be critical. Further, as we pursue an IND for HaloVax, our cell-mediated COVID-19 vaccine, his regulatory background will help us highlight the meaningful advantages our vaccine offers,” said Pat Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.
Anthony Zook, Voltron Executive Chairman commented, “The SAV platform has the potential to generate products that can provide tremendous benefits to patients with cancer or at risk of dangerous infectious diseases. Voltron’s multiple proof of concept programs will significantly benefit from the deep development expertise Simon brings in general and in oncology and infectious disease, specifically.”
James Ahern, founding partner of LVP added: “Simon joining the leadership team of Voltron will be critical to the company’s platform and operational development. Further, his experience building and selling Chelsea Therapeutics will help Voltron better position itself strategically. This addition also underscores the added value LVP provides to our portfolio companies.”
About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.
Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com.
About Laidlaw & Company
Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors. Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully disclosed basis through Stone X, a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. Laidlaw Wealth Management and Laidlaw Private Equity, LLC are affiliates of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA, of Laidlaw Private Equity. For more information, please visit: https://laidlawltd.com/
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the VaxCelerate Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Voltron's current expectations and various assumptions. Voltron believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Voltron may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Voltron filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Voltron's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Voltron cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Voltron does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law
Richard Calhoun
Laldlaw & Co
+1 212-953-4937
email us here