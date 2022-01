Further validation of the flexibility of the Self Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform. Important step in improving Pandemic Preparedness

Omicron further demonstrates the need for new vaccine platforms and/or approaches whose abilities are as flexible as the virus itself.” — Patrick Gallagher, CEO of Voltron Therapeutics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. a Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company, today announced that it has tested its rapid development Self Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform in real time with the emergence of the Omicron variant.Key accomplishments include:- Reviewed the viral sequence of Omicron and assessed our peptide/immune coverage- Determined the complexity of altering Voltron’s vaccine. Crucially, none of the original11 peptides needed to be removed and only one peptide was added. This would makemodification to our vaccine relatively simple and expected to be effective in protectingagainst the Omicron variant as well as prior variants- Our assessment indicates that it would take 4 weeks to identify and synthesize the newpeptide and another 4 weeks to complete the assembly of the new vaccine- Per sequence analysis, Voltron’s vaccine evokes a broader array of immune responsesagainst both spike and non-spike proteins targets in covid-19 making it more challengingfor the virus to evade through mutation around a single functional componentVoltron’s vaccine platform was designed by scientists at the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School, in anticipation of emerging infectious diseases (EID) including pandemic respiratory viruses, not in response to one specific pathogen. It is designed to address current and future needs for EID preparedness on several levels. Importantly, Voltron’s platform provides a nimble and safe solution that can be quickly developed against emerging pathogens, is easy to deploy and stockpile, and is broadly applicable to a range of viral pathogens.Dr. Mark Poznansky, Director of VIC at MGH stated, “The plasticity of the COVID-19 genome is greater than anticipated. The breadth of changes in mutations that have occurred in Omicron in comparison to the Delta variant is scientifically remarkable. Many of these mutations are concentrated in areas where monoclonal antibodies and vaccines are currently directed. It is apparent to us that broadly targeting the viral proteome is important and our next generation vaccine needs to be adaptable in a short time frame to address emerging variants of concern.”“Omicron further demonstrates the need for new vaccine platforms and/or approaches whose abilities are as flexible as the virus itself,” said Patrick Gallagher, CEO of Voltron Therapeutics. We immediately tested our platform and our target product profile with the emergence ofOmicron. This profile, which includes broad immune targeting, innate and cellular immune responses, improved durability of protection, flexibility/ ability to respond rapidly to variants of concern, and easier deployment, nationally and globally, could provide the needed flexibility to address new or mutating pathogens.”James Ahern, founding partner of LVP, concluded that, “the results of Voltron’s efforts to simulate our rapid vaccine development efforts in a live ‘fire-drill’ setting are very encouraging. They demonstrate LVP’s ability to build a senior team capable of immediately addressing appropriate peptide selection, synthesis and manufacturing, and clinical development considerations to address emerging infectious diseases and viral mutations. Our platform is designed for reproduceable results, regardless of virus. This provides us the ability to quickly explore vaccines that could have a meaningful impact on patients and the healthcare system.”About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians,this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in twoinfectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian andHPV Related Cancers). For more information please visit www.voltrontx.com About HaloVax™, LLCHaloVax, LLC is a special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. in joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) The mission of HaloVax is to develop a novel, SelfAssembling Vaccine against COVID-19, utilizing technology licensed by Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital. The vaccine is being designed from a validated platform to provide customized T cell immunity against COVID-19, as well as be able to adapt rapidly to potential genetic drift of the virus. For more information, please visit www.HaloVax.com About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne.To learn more, pleasevisit www.hoththerapeutics.com About Laidlaw & CompanyLaidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors. Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully disclosed basis through Stone X, a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. 