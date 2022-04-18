Submit Release
AI driven natural language insights platform for Business Users: Quaeris 1.0 is now Generally Available

Power of zero-code Augmented Business Intelligence (ABI) through an intuitive, natural language interface.

Quaeris is a zero-code Augmented Business Intelligence (BI) solution that empowers business users to interact with data using Natural Language. It is for users who find dashboards too complex to use.”
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quaeris Inc. an AI startup today announced the launch of Quaeris 1.0.

“Quaeris is a unique zero-code Augmented Business Intelligence (BI) solution that empowers business users to interact with data using Natural Language” said Rishi Bhatnagar, CEO & Co-Founder of Quaeris. “Almost 30% users in a company are data hungry - they find it difficult to interact with data as the dashboards are complex to find and use.”

Quaeris satisfies the needs of IT to own and manage data while reducing its cost of developing and supporting dashboards. “Quaeris uses advanced AI technologies and neural net processes to build a semantic layer in 10s of minutes, ultimately driving dashboard maintenance to zero, thereby reducing up to 50% of BI spend” explains Quaeris Co-Founder, Louis ‘Trey’ Gragnani, “For business users, it enables a natural conversation with data using everyday English, via a browser and through native iOS and Android apps.” Quaeris is available as fully hosted SaaS solution. For clients that expect the highest levels of security of data, Quaeris is available on dedicated machines on private clouds.

Quaeris will remain a thought-leader in data consumption space by continuing to enhance Quaeris as a secure, light-weight application that can be used for multitude of use-cases and by unlimited number of users in an enterprise. Quaeris’ vision is to make the Quaeris Data Search Bar ubiquitous on every B2B and B2C application through its innovations in AI. Try out Quaeris at www.quaeris.ai

About Quaeris:

Quaeris, Inc. was founded in 2020 by Rishi Bhatnagar and Louis ‘Trey’ Gragnani after spending a decade in the data and analytics space. They realized that companies are spending millions of dollars on data, yet executives do not have the data when they need it, analysts do not enjoy building dashboards that never get used, and eventually, every user ends up frustrated with the data. Quaeris stands on over four years of research and a unique set of patent-pending IP. The company is based in Charlotte, NC with a presence in Burlingame, CA and New York City, NY.

