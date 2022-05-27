Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Mississippi Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982 to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation

The Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who had navy asbestos exposure prior to 1982 and who now has lung cancer to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 and who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible financial compensation. A compensation claim for a person like this might exceed $100,000. A compensation claim like this is paid for by manufacturers of machinery, equipment or insulation that was used on navy ships or submarines before 1982. To get compensated it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

The Advocate says, "What does matter is to get compensated the Navy Veteran who now has recently diagnosed lung cancer-must be able to get specific of how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard-and we need to emphasize the exposure must have taken place prior to 1982. Most people like this never realize that the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad anywhere in Mississippi and he can get specific about his asbestos exposure in the navy prior to 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. As mentioned, compensation for a person like this might be substantial."

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi's numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact."

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.