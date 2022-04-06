Kloudville Launches Marketplace 360 for B2B2X and Enterprise Verticals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudville, Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-native modular SaaS business support system (BSS) solutions for communication service providers, has expanded upon its successful Telecom 360 solution suite, launching Marketplace 360 to support advanced end-to-end partner and marketplace lifecycle solution management for B2B2X and Enterprise Vertical markets. https://kloudville360.com
Key takeaways:
• Marketplace 360 enables and manages the lifecycle of your marketplace partners (vendors), from partner registration, review, approvals, contracting and onboarding, to product onboarding, order fulfillment, and support.
• CSPs can utilize Marketplace 360 to offer their own Enterprise, Wholesale, 5G, IoT & SMB solutions, stand-alone or in combination with their partners’ products and services, to support both horizontal and vertical marketplaces such as Agriculture, Hospitality, Mining, Smart Cities, Retail, Healthcare and Manufacturing.
• Marketplace 360 offers the same carrier grade functionality for Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Sales Lead Management (SLM) in Telecom 360, coupled with partner and marketplace vendor, order tracking, fulfillment, and dashboards to simplify the complexities of managing the B2B2X lifecycle.
• All Kloudville 360 solutions offer an alternative to operators challenged with complex B2B and B2B2X solution security and integration requirements by providing the option to deploy via a public cloud, private cloud, on-prem, or hybrid model. Kloudville 360 solutions employ tmForum Open APIs, providing faster time-to-market and a lower TCO.
“Kloudville provides CSPs looking to launch Digital Marketplaces a full end-to-end digital ecommerce platform that no other vendor in the industry has today, providing support for complex B2B and B2B2X partner and marketplace requirements.” said Zarar Rana, CEO and Co-founder of Kloudville.
Recognizing that B2B2X and Enterprise Vertical marketplaces drive the need for many types of partners, Kloudville supports all partners, from pure Suppliers of solution components to those looking to sell their wares in your marketplace, or to resell your services bundled into their offerings. Both Fulfillment by Operator and Fulfillment by Partner or Marketplace Vendor are supported.
“Marketplace 360 works seamlessly with a CSPs B/OSS support infrastructure and can be deployed as a full suite or only using the modules required to meet a customer’s requirements.” said Robert Emery, SVP of Products and Solutions at Kloudville. “This enables new clients to easily deploy via tmForum Open APIs for integration to their current infrastructure and allows for our existing clients to increase their revenue through a full digital ecosystem, simply by enabling the Marketplace 360 option within their existing platform.”
About Kloudville, Inc.
Kloudville is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. We are the same team that founded ConceptWave (catalog and order management), which was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 and Objectel (an award-wining network inventory solution), which is a part of the Oracle OSS suite. Kloudville 360 solutions enables service providers to make the transformative leap from communications service providers to digital service providers.
Marketplace 360 - Supporting CSP's to Accelerate B2C, B2B & B2B2X Marketplaces