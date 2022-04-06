Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk Orlando Raises $170,000 for Breast Cancer Research & Education
Walgreens Raises Over $100k to Become Event’s Top Fundraiser
Our Walgreens team members absolutely love the opportunity to support such an important cause and make a difference in the lives of those affected with breast cancer locally”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today that the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk, held at Cranes Roost Park in Orlando in early March, raised over $170,000. Nearly 1,000 individuals attended the walk, which was held in-person after being virtual the two years prior.
“After two years apart, it was very exciting to see our breast cancer community come together again,” said Tia Isoff-Celestin, Development Director, Susan G. Komen, Florida. “The impact every single one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar unites us in making certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”
More than 500 Walgreens employees participated in the walk, representing 350 stores across central and northern Florida. The company, which was the top fundraiser for the event, raised over $100,000 through in-store checkout fundraising and special “pinks days.” Walgreens has been collaborating with Susan G. Komen since 2019 and is a national series sponsor, having pledged millions to the cause through 2024.
“Partnering with Susan G. Komen has been a rewarding and engaging experience,” said Tanya Rice, Greater Orlando District Manager of Walgreens. “Our Walgreens team members absolutely love the opportunity to support such an important cause and make a difference in the lives of those affected with breast cancer locally.”
Susan G. Komen hosted three MORE THAN PINK Walks throughout Florida this past year. The annual events bring together a community of hope and compassion to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.
