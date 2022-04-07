New Plastic Bevel Gears from igus® Cover all Angles for Lubrication-Free Motion
Bevel gears made of high-performance plastics as a cost-effective and maintenance-free alternative to traditional metal solutionsEAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus, the global manufacturer of engineered motion plastics, has expanded its gear offering with bevel gears made of its iguform® S270 and igutek® P360 high-performance plastics. These abrasion-resistant, self-lubricating gears are a lightweight and maintenance-free alternative to traditional metallic gears.
Gears are widely used as drive elements in a range of applications, from e-bikes to locking systems to actuators. However, when forces need to be to be transmitted around corners, bevel gears are most often used. Bevel gears have many industrial applications. They are used in the food and beverage industry to help format adjustments at 90-degree angles, sort parcels in logistics, and make assembly lines more flexible and quickly adaptable in the automotive industry.
igus developed bevel gears made high-performance plastics especially for use with low and medium loads
"With iguform S270 and igutek P360, we have two materials in our range that have already proven themselves in the field of gears and are also ideal for use as bevel gears," says Steffen Schack, Head of the Business Unit iglide® gears at igus.
iguform S270 is characterized by a low coefficient of friction as well as a low moisture absorption. Bevel gears made of igutek P360 have a very high wear resistance and toughness, which makes the drive elements insensitive to impacts. The bevel gears made of the tribologically optimized plastics are popular with users because they are cost-effective, lightweight and, unlike metal bevel gears, do not require external lubricants. This reduces maintenance intervals on machines and systems and increases hygiene and cleanliness.
Individual special series from injection molding
"With the help of simulation tools and data from our in-house 3,800-square-meter test laboratory, we can provide customers with individual advice and support in choosing the right material and gear geometry, from prototype to series production,” explains Steffen Schack.
All bevel gears are available in six different transmission ratios, plus seven modules for power transmission. If the standard dimensions do not fit, igus can produce parts in-house with over 800 injection molding machines and operates its own tool shop.
"We can manufacture customer-specific special parts cost-effectively within a few weeks with the help of our new master molding system in the field of gears," explains Steffen Schack.
