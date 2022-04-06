FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6, 2022 CONTACT: Victor Lennon, deputy director, Structural Pest Control Program NCDA&CS Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division 919-733-3556 N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee announces case settlements RALEIGH –The N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee recently approved settlement agreements for cases in Davidson, Rowan and Wake counties at its recent meeting in Raleigh. Following are the agreements: (Davidson) Bradley J. Huff, owner and structural pest control license holder for Sure Kill Exterminating Services Inc. in Lexington, agreed to surrender his license. Huff was convicted of a felony related to an automobile accident, and part of his three years of probation prohibited him from operating a motor vehicle. However, Huff was later found to be operating a motor vehicle in violation of his probation.

(Rowan) Arthur D. Capron Jr., structural pest control license holder for Dodson Brothers Exterminating Co. Inc. in Charlotte, agreed to pay $600 for failing to supervise the structural pest control performed out of the home office and any branch office. Capron was responsible for a company employee who violated provisions of the North Carolina Pest Control Law and/or regulations in performing a termite treatment at two properties in Kannapolis.

(Rowan) In relation to the above case in Kannapolis, Lester Packard, registered technician for Dodson Brothers Exterminating Co. Inc. in Charlotte, agreed to pay $600 for violating provisions of the North Carolina Pest Control Law and/or regulations, including regulations use of a pesticide in a manner inconsistent with its labeling, in performing a termite treatment at two properties in Kannapolis.

(Wake) Wenasdell Grant, structural pest control license holder for Home Team Pest Defense in Raleigh, agreed to pay $18,000 after an investigation revealed that technicians from the company had not treated or had insufficiently treated 21 out of 29 homes inspected in Wake and Franklin Counties where the company was contracted to treat for termites. Grant was responsible for supervising the employees – all of whom no longer work for Home Team Pest Defense. The company also agreed to review and remediate 207 termite treatments as needed, while also providing mandatory training to all current employees. -bhh-